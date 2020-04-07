|
Margaret "Peg" (nee Prettyman) Tomer of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the age of 94.
Peg was active in the family business of Tomer's Electric, helping her husband and son as an administrative assistant. Peg was an active and dedicated member of the Broad Street United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She held several offices including president in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Independent Fire Company of Burlington Township.
She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, various types of embroidery, knitting and crocheting. She also belonged to the Embroiders Guild of America. She loved her family and friends and will be remembered for sharing her self-made creations.
Peg was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert C. Tomer Sr., in 2003.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her sons, Herbert C. Tomer Jr. (Jean), Robert Tomer (Dorothy), and Bill Tomer (Carolyn), seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A private graveside family funeral ceremony will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery. A Life Celebration will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, 36 E. Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Due to the current conditions, please help the Tomer family honor their mother by sending expressions of sympathy to them. They may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below or through the Facebook page.
