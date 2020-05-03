|
Margaret W. (Wiacek) Stevens of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was 91.
She was the beloved wife of Rodney A. Stevens for 62 years, the devoted mother of Cheryl Stevens Caster (Cyril) of Landenberg, Pa. and Cynthia Stevens (Jean-Luc Jannink) of Ithaca, N.Y., and the loving grandmother of Renée Caster, Seneca and Simone Stevens, and step-grandson, Reid Caster.
At first a homemaker, Marge worked as Sales Secretary at Deluxe Check Printers in Moorestown for over 25 years.
An active member of the Cinnaminson Republican Club, she served as a Burlington County Republican Committeewoman for 56 years, working at the polls for decades. Marge and Rod resided in the same home since 1958 and were long-standing members of Christ Church Episcopal, Riverton.
Marge was a doting mother and dear aunt, sister and grandmother, who loved spending time with family. She enjoyed social dancing, dining out, travel and fashion; was an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer; and bowled in a league at Laurel Lanes, Maple Shade for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary (Kowal) Wiacek, husband Rod, siblings Delores Cook and Chester, Richard and Patrick Wiacek; and is survived by brothers Raymond and Ronald Wiacek and in-laws Gordon Cook and Simone Wiacek, all of greater Detroit.
A memorial service is not planned at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Episcopal Riverton, 500 Fourth St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020