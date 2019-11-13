|
Margie (Di Massimo) Deacon passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. She was 78.
Born in Philadelphia on Feb. 9, 1941, Margie grew up on a farm in Moorestown. She graduated from Moorestown High School and Pierce Junior College. A 51-year resident of Willingboro, Margie was an active and longtime member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and the church's Women of Joy group.
Margie worked for the Burlington County Clerk's Office for 15 years. A lifetime lover and student of languages, Margie was accepted into the U.S. Foreign Service in 1984.
Margie met her devoted husband, Thomas E. Deacon, in 1983, and on Valentine's Day of this year, they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Margie will be remembered for her quick wit and her love of needlework, crafting, books, games and puzzles, bowling, trips to the casinos and above all, her kitties.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Yolanda (D'Arcangelo) Di Massimo, and her sisters, Rose Thomson and Mary Emig.
In addition to her husband, Tom, Margie is survived by her devoted sister, Nancy Luca of Mount Laurel; her loving daughters, Juliet Moritz and her fiancé, Jeff Lichtman, of Philadelphia and Tina Byers and her husband, Tayhon, of Mullica Hill, N.J.; her step-children, Gary Deacon and Hope Cruz; grandchildren, Liz (Roy), Nick, Jen, Ben, JC, Jack and Annalise; great-grandchildren, RJ and Luke; four step-grandchildren, Nick, Jasmine, Angelica and Christian and five step great-grandchildren; in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Margie's indomitable spirit through her illness is an inspiration for those who knew her.
The visitation is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home, 212 Levitt Parkway, Willingboro, N.J., followed by a Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi, 11 S. Sunset Road, Willingboro. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association of N.J., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
