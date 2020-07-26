1/
Margretta Huff Murray
Margretta Huff Murray passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home in Mount Holly, N.J. She was 74.

Margretta, known lovingly by her family as Nona, was born on Nov. 5, 1945 in Mount Holly, N.J. to the late John Phares and Patricia Phares. She was the youngest of two children, preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Judith Phares.

Gretta was a 1963 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School. A lifelong resident of Mount Holly there she raised her two children, Lynn (Coy) and Scott Stoor in her hometown. She was an active member of the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She retired from a fulfilling and long career at Fort Dix US Army Base. She enjoyed her retirement to the fullest with her beloved animals, arts & crafts, and never missing an Eagles game.

Margretta is survived by her mother, Patricia Phares, daughter Lynn Coy, son Scott Stoor, and five adored grandchildren.

Nona will be remembered for her spunky attitude, great sense of humor, endless love for her family, creativity, truly unique laugh and contagious spirit. May she Rest in Peace.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2020 at Mount Holly Cemetery. For those who wish to remember Gretta in a special way may make a gift in her memory to Burlington County Animal Shelter.

Perinchief Chapels

Mt. Holly, N.J.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
