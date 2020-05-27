|
|
Marguerite Ann Hansell died at Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice in Voorhees, N.J. on Friday, May 22, 2020, after a long battle with multiple illnesses caused by her immune system.
The world lost a kind, caring and generous soul who was centered for most of her life on her family and friends and their happiness and well- being.
Born in New York City on May 25, 1938, Marge lived in Burlington City for most of her life. She graduated from Burlington City High School, Burlington County College and Trenton State College.
She was a substitute teacher at many of the local schools and became an accomplished 8th grade teacher at Saint Paul School for 25 years. Her students loved her and how she would bring history to life for them. She spent considerable time making her lessons and studies special. Many students visited her after her retirement and talked about the impressions she made upon their lives. After retiring, she worked at Githens School for the Handicapped in Westampton, N.J. for several more years.
Marge planned many family vacations so she, her husband Stanley and her grown children and their families could enjoy time together -- cruising, diving or just enjoying the beach or mountains and each other. She spent much time planning these reunions and would take great pleasure in seeing her family enjoy themselves. Marge also hosted a yearly trip to Wildwood for more than 20 years for a group of family and friends who came to look forward to and cherish these days together. She made certain that the yearly trip was special, often hosting picnics, pizza, and ice-cream parties at her own expense. She bought prizes throughout the year so her afternoon bingo would be special. Karaoke and after supper-parties were also her specialties.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rocco Morea, her stepfather, Joseph McGrath, and her mother, Elaine McGrath. She also was preceded in death by her son, Christopher, her granddaughter, Gia, and by many of her husband's family members.
Marge is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stanley; her sons, Michael (Mary) and Stephan; her daughter, Andrea Herbert (John); grandchildren, Kerri, Michael, Joseph, Steven, John III, Jacob, and Jenna; and her great-grandchild, Alana. She is also survived by her two sisters, Kathleen Pennisi (children - Matthew, Maria, Monica and Melanie and their families) and by Carol Kovacs (Michael) and her family. Marge is also survived by many of her husband Stanley's family. Her special friends Carla Hansell and Tom Celi were often great comfort to her, as were all her friends at the Burlington County Golden Years Luncheon Club in Beverly, and especially her dear friend Deanna Cottle.
Rest in Peace, our wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. May God reunite you with those you love, and with all of us whom you have touched so warmly over the years.
A memorial service will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Marge's name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on May 27, 2020