Marguerite Salette (Vicario) Schive was born July 4, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Michaelangelo Vicario and Maria Salette Galante, the youngest of eight children.Marguerite died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Camden, N.J., at the age of 93, although she would not want you to know how old she was.She married Clarence Albert Schive Jr. on June 10, 1957, in Alexandria, Va. As a military bride, she followed her husband to Bermuda, Nebraska, and Virginia, until they settled closer to home in Edgewater Park, N.J.Marguerite was a devout Catholic, and belonged to Corpus Christi Parish in Willingboro, N.J. She volunteered with several charities, but dearest to her heart was the Saint Francis Inn in Philadelphia.Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, all of her siblings, five nephews, and a grandson.She is survived by five children, Clorinda Moore (Dennis), Salette Andrews (David), Robert Schive, Judy Schive Wagner, and Laurie Schive (Mike Morgan). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson, one sister-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews, to whom she was "Aunt Marge."A service celebrating Marguerite's life will be held at a later date.