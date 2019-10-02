Home

Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Margueritte S. Gray

Margueritte S. Gray Obituary
Margueritte S. Gray (Marge) of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 at the Masonic Home in Burlington. She was 92.

Margueritte was born in Camden, N.J. (April 26, 1927); and was a resident of Willingboro since 1962. She worked in retail for Sears for 40 years, retiring at the age of 87. Margueritte enjoyed listening to music, gardening, baking, birdwatching and reading: especially mystery novels.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Gray.

Margueritte is survived by three children and their spouses: Wayne D. Gray (Deborah), A Lee Gray (Sandra) and Roger L. Gray (Melody); her grandchildren: Kyle Gray (Christine), Robyn, Austen Gray (Beth), Arianna Gray, and Aimee Gray; her great grandchildren: Ivy, Porter and Isabella; and her brother George F. Stewart (Clovie). Of special significance to Margueritte, were her close relationships and friendships with; Ed and family, Dutch and family, and most recently, Jim and family.

Friends may visit with the family Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mt. Holly.

Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in memory of Margueritte to the Masonic Home in Burlington to Acacia Hospice.

Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservices.com.

Lee Funeral Home

Mount Holly, N.J.

www.leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 2, 2019
