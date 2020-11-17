It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Maria Delia Benet (née Rivera) of Browns Mills, New Jersey, who passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020, while fighting a long battle with cancer. She was 86 years old.
Beloved wife of Jose J. Benet. Loving and proud mother of 5 children, Ivonne, Jenny, Maria Del C. Benet-Rush (Joseph Rush), Linda and Jose. Loving grandmother of Maria Melissa Cuevas, Joel Ramos, Vonmarie Rodriguez, Jessica Rush and Jose M. Benet, and to three great grandchildren, Aleczander, Bradyn, and Vella. Surviving brother Anibal Rivera (Eva), and many nieces and nephews of the Rivera family.
Maria's greatest joy in life was her family and will be sadly missed.
Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.
The service will be private, and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the American Cancer Society
, 2310 Rte 34 STE ID Manasquan, NJ 08736 or to Samaritan Hospice of Voorhees New Jersey, P.O. Box 71425 Philadelphia PA 19176-1425.
To post condolences, visit LeeFuneralService.com
Arrangements were made with Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home, Mt. Holly.