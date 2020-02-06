|
Maria (de Privitellio) Wheatley passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was 94.
She was preceded in death by her son, William "Butchie" Wheatley, her husband, Charles, her brother, Andrea, and her parents, Anna and Luigi de Privitellio.
She was born in Parenzo, Italy on Jan. 7, 1926.
She leaves behind seven children, Carla Myerson (Robert), JoAnn Miller (the late Gary), Roberta Roider, Cathy Buckwalter, Alice Goodfellow, Donna DeLaparra (Jack) and Charles Wheatley (Tamie). She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Maria was a well-educated and strong woman, who taught school in Italy in the years following World War II. She spoke several languages, and loved traveling, cooking, knitting, and playing Pinochle. She lived through the war in Europe and the occupation thereafter, and remembered all the details of those events. She always had a story to tell about her life in Italy, and remembered all the names and places. She came to the United States in 1952 with her American husband and her first two children, and regaled us all with stories about the long boat trip here.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church (St. Paul's), Burlington, N.J. Burial will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, Maria asked that donations be made to the poor of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 6, 2020