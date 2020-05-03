|
|
Marianne (Ambrose) Previch, a resident of Delanco, N.J., passed away after a tough fight on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Marianne was not one to turn down a conversation. Her laughter was contagious and her smile would brighten up any room. She rarely walked through life angry, except in the event her beloved Philadelphia Eagles lost a game. Her kindness and generosity had no limits.
If shopping, she would always make a call to her boys and reluctantly ask if they needed anything (which was always yes). No visit to her grandchildren was ever empty handed, whether it be a hug, something with a lot of sugar, or a Happy Meal.
Marianne was born April 4, 1955 in Philadelphia to the late Richard and Ellen Ambrose.
She was a beloved sister to Richard Ambrose (Barbara), Ellen Daly (Dennis) and Kathleen Ambrose; the proud mother of Joseph (Kim), Richard, and Patrick; loving Mimi of Aurora, Elijah, and Joshua; the beloved aunt of Kristin Knight, Colleen Wicoff, Quinn Lutzow, Kevin Ambrose, Elizabeth Sax and Richard Ambrose; and lifelong friend of Helen Ferrara.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
For more information or to send condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Polhemus Cremation Services,
West Creek, N.J.
polhemuscremations.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020