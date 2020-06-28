Marie A. (Moffa) Busch, a longtime resident of Edgewater Park, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a seven year long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was 78.
She was born in Camden, N.J. on June 10, 1942 to Michael and Mildred (Pente) Moffa. Marie was a member of the last graduating class from the original Camden Catholic in Camden City.
Marie worked for 40 years in the banking industry in both Camden and Burlington counties. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's in Beverly for over 52 years. During that time, she helped on the finance committee, the PTA, and the St. Vincent DePaul Group.
Marie Busch was the beloved wife of 57 years to Bob Busch, the loving mother to Michael Busch and Jennifer Merrill (Joseph), and the proud grandmother of Erica Rivera (Frank), Jennifer Battipaglia (Zach), Michael and Dasia Busch, and Melanie and Joseph Thomas Merrill. She also leaves behind her sister, Lorraine Moffa.
A viewing for Marie A. Busch will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Social distancing and gathering restrictions will be in effect, all visitors will be required to wear a facial coverings. A Funeral Mass and burial will be held privately for Marie by her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, LBDA.org.
To share your fondest memory of Marie, please visit the funeral home' web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.