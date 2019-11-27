|
Mimi Cairns of Cinnaminson, formerly of Riverton and Springfield, PAa., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. She was 91.
Mimi was the beloved wife of 61 years to Tom Cairns, the loving mother to Tom III (Colleen), Suzanne Cairns Wells, John (Pam) and Barbara Shea (Dan). She was the cherished grandmother to Rose, Tommy and Grace Cairns; Camille and Reed Wells, Michael and Katie Cairns; Caroline, Kathryn, Nina and Dan Shea. She is also survived by her sister, Claire Emig, bother Bob Weeks and many special nieces and nephews.
Mimi worked for Neuburger Investments, the Philadelphia Art Museum and the Biddle Estate in Andalusia, Pa. She was the president of several organizations during her lifetime including Class of '46 of Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA; Sacred Heart School PTA and the Tri-Boro Council of Churches. She was an active volunteer at Sacred Heart Church as a Eucharistic Minister and Riverton School when her children were young.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Sacred Heart Church, 4th St & Linden Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart Church, Riverton, would be appreciated.
