Marie "Myrt" Baranoski DeJoseph passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 82.
She was born Feb. 20, 1937 in Hazelton, Pa. and graduated from Saint Hubert's High School in Northeast Philadelphia. Growing up one of six siblings, Marie's life has been marked by an incredible dedication to family. She married the love of her life, Donald DeJoseph, on July 20, 1957. Residing in Willingboro, N.J., Don and Marie had five sons, Donald (Taisha), Paul (Mary), Ken (Kimi), Tony (Veronica), and Dean DeJoseph (Tracey). Marie was a proud Grandmom to 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Marie was a fantastic organizer of details and harnessed this skill in being the fiercest fan of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. No matter the circumstance, she always showed up for the ones she loved. When she wasn't busy cheering on her family, Marie was intensely supporting her Philadelphia sports teams.
Marie's greatest joy in life was to see her loved ones persevere together and this is what her family promises to do.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 7 to 8 p.m. and to attend her memorial service starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Weber Funeral home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances in Marie's name to Samaritan Hospice of Mount Holly online at samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/#1).
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 18, 2019