Marie E. Sherin of the Homestead section of Columbus passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 97.
Born in New York, Marie and her late husband, Paul, lived in various locations in the U.S. and abroad during the 20+ years that Paul served in the U.S. Navy. They then settled in Rockland County, N.Y. before moving to Moorestown, N.J. and eventually retiring at Homestead in Columbus, N.J.
Marie and Paul were married for 74 years. They had five children, Dennis Sherin (Jane), Kathleen Moynihan, Brian Sherin (Jane Anne), Kevin Sherin (deceased) and Maureen Shaffer. Marie is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Shawn, Megan, Caitlin, Kyle, Cole, Kelly, Conner, Kerry, Christopher, Matthew, Justin, and Patrick, and one great-grandchild, Julia.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 45 Crosswicks St., Bordentown. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center at www.deborahfoundation.org/donate or to the Samaritan Hospice at samaritannj.org/giving.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019