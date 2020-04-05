|
Marie E. (Cherney) Toner died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home in Edgewater Park, N.J., after a short illness. She was 90.
She was the loving wife of the late Constantine C. Toner Jr.
Mrs. Toner was born July 12, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pa., the only child of the late Catherine (Phelan) and Alexander Cherney, and was raised in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. After attending St. Francis Xavier Elementary School and John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School, she was employed as a bookkeeper at Jacob Reed and Sons, and later, the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
She married Constantine C. Toner Jr. in 1955, and helped him operate C.C. Toner TV on Girard Avenue. They moved to Edgewater Park in 1964, where they raised eight children. A homemaker for many years, Mrs. Toner volunteered at her children's elementary school, St. Joseph's, now Church of the Good Shepherd, in Beverly, N.J. She also was a longtime member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and helped raise funds for the church for many years.
Mrs. Toner later worked part-time at Stewart's Root Beer Stand before returning to full-time work as a bookkeeper at Collins Exterminating, both in Burlington, N.J. In the 1990s, Mrs. Toner enjoyed running the office at Tall Pines Swim Club (formerly Trident Swim Club), owned by her late son, Constantine C. Toner III, in Edgewater Park.
In her spare time, Mrs. Toner was an avid reader who enjoyed music, dancing, crossword puzzles, vacationing at the Jersey Shore, a good joke, and spending time with her large family and friends.
Her family paid this tribute to her: "Mom was a kind person with a strong faith, who always had a smile and a helping hand. She opened her heart and home to all, especially her beloved grandchildren. She will be greatly missed."
She is survived by her children, Lisa Lang (Mike) of Edgewater Park, Karen Fuller (Shawn) of Mount Laurel, Noreen Toner-Contarino (fiancé, Kenny Stefano) of Moorestown, Peter Toner of Burlington, Michael Toner (Melanie) of Edgewater Park, Janine Carb (Stephen) of Philadelphia, and Alexander Toner of Lumberton; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Peter J. Toner; sister-in-law, Rosemarie (Toner) Jans; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, son, and daughter-in-law, Jeralyn Brett Toner (Peter).
A true celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date.
