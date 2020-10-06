Marie Gilmore of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home with her beloved husband of 70 years, Robert, by her side.Born and raised in Philadelphia, she moved to Camden when she got married and then moved to Willingboro in 1959. She was a loyal parishioner at Corpus Christi Church for over 60 years, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and PTA president. Marie worked as a school secretary in Willingboro Township Schools ("Hey Hon").In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by her daughter, Susan Wilczewski (husband, Rich), her grandchildren, Kathleen (Paul), Chris (Rachel), and Brian, and great grandchildren, McKinley, Madelynn, and Teddy, as well as her sister, Gloria, and six nephews.There will be a Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, followed by burial at Lakeview Memorial Park. In light of Covid-19, please join us for services remotely via livestream at youtu.be/nFj9qddCt4g.Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home,212 Levitt Pkwy.Willingboro