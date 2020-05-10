|
Marie H. (McFadden) Lewis died peacefully at home of natural causes.
Born in Mount Holly in 1928, Marie was a lifelong resident of Burlington until moving in with her daughter three years ago.
Marie graduated from Burlington City High School, Class of '45. She was a member of St. Paul's parish, and was active in the St. Paul's PTA in the 1960s.
Marie was one of three McFadden girls, proud of her middle child status. She was feisty, quick with a comeback and seldom at a loss for words. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and spoke often of her spring training trip with her sister Nan. The three sisters routinely took spring break trips to Williamsburg and later Las Vegas.
She spent many years summering at the family home in Seaside Park until the home was sold in 1991. After years as a stay at home mom, Marie went back to work for a short time in the Burlington City Unemployment Office.
She then spent the bulk of her work life as a secretary in the Burlington City High School Guidance Office, where she loved getting to know the kids. She retired from the school district in the early 90s as the secretary to the principal at Boudinot School.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Thomas H. "Chuck" Lewis, and her sisters, Nan Brewer and Laura Costello.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara of Rumson, N.J., her grandsons, Murphy (Erika) and Jake (Abigail), and her great granddaughter, Anastasia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to #CITYSTRONG, Burlington City F.O.P. Lodge 63, P.O. Box 1, Burlington, NJ 08016, gofundme.com/f/foplodge63citystrong.
