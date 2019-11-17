Home

Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Eldridge Cemetery
205 Cemetery Road
Mount Laurel, NJ
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Protestant Community Church "Cathedral in the Woods"
100 Stokes Road
Medford Lakes, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Protestant Community Church "Cathedral in the Woods"
100 Stokes Road
Medford Lakes, NJ
Marie Holmes Obituary
Marie Antoinette Holmes of Medford Lakes passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was 77.

Marie was born in Riverside, grew up in Burlington, and worked locally as a real estate agent.

She was an avid tennis player, and skier, and was a member of the Fall Line Ski Club.

Marie is survived by her husband, Michael Stavola; her sons, Mark Holmes, Bryan Holmes (Jamie); grandchildren, Olivia, Rachel, and Eric; and many, many cousins, including her best friend, Marianna Nolan and Sharon Osberg.

Interment at Eldridge Cemetery at 205 Cemetery Road in Mount Laurel, Saturday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m. is open to friends and family. A visitation for Marie will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m., all at the Protestant Community Church "Cathedral in the Woods" 100 Stokes Road, Medford Lakes, NJ 08055.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to the , .

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's Web site below.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2019
