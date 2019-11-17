|
|
Marie Antoinette Holmes of Medford Lakes passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was 77.
Marie was born in Riverside, grew up in Burlington, and worked locally as a real estate agent.
She was an avid tennis player, and skier, and was a member of the Fall Line Ski Club.
Marie is survived by her husband, Michael Stavola; her sons, Mark Holmes, Bryan Holmes (Jamie); grandchildren, Olivia, Rachel, and Eric; and many, many cousins, including her best friend, Marianna Nolan and Sharon Osberg.
Interment at Eldridge Cemetery at 205 Cemetery Road in Mount Laurel, Saturday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m. is open to friends and family. A visitation for Marie will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m., all at the Protestant Community Church "Cathedral in the Woods" 100 Stokes Road, Medford Lakes, NJ 08055.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 17, 2019