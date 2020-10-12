1/
Marie J. Smith
Marie J. (Krauss) Smith of Southampton passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice in Mount Holly. She was 97.

Marie was born Aug. 22, 1923, to Ames and Margaret Krauss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence W. Smith; and her son, Scott Smith.

She is survived by her children, Richard L. Smith (Sandi) and Diane Gangemi (Sal); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At the request of the family, funeral service and interment will be held privately.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,

Mount Laurel

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
