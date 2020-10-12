Marie J. (Krauss) Smith of Southampton passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice in Mount Holly. She was 97.
Marie was born Aug. 22, 1923, to Ames and Margaret Krauss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence W. Smith; and her son, Scott Smith.
She is survived by her children, Richard L. Smith (Sandi) and Diane Gangemi (Sal); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, funeral service and interment will be held privately.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,
Mount Laurel
