|
|
Marie (Mink) Morgan of Marlton, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She was 76.
She was the loving mother of Michael Morgan (Sarah) and Joanne Widmaier (Jon), and the devoted grandmother of Anthony, Victoria, Nicholas, Benjamin and Grace.
A native of South Philadelphia, Marie also lived in Cherry Hill, N.J. and worked as a real estate agent with several South Jersey firms.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, all at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, N.J. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for medical research to Penn Medicine Development Office, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 6, 2019