Marie Priscilla Bentz, known to everyone as Priscilla, passed away early Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, due to natural causes.
Born in New Brunswick, N.J., in 1932, to Andrew and Mary Csorba, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, George "Whitey" Bentz, her sisters, Helen Nagy and Joan Csorba, and her brothers, Andy Csorba and Steve Csorba.
She was the loving mother of George, Thomas (Susan), and Raymond (Gwenn), and grandmother to Andrew (Christina) and Michael.
Marie raised her family in Bordentown and Burlington, N.J., and she and her husband operated Mall Cleaners in Cherry Hill, N.J. for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Isaac Jogues Parish, 349 Evesboro-Medford Road, Marlton, N.J., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Colonial Memorial Park in Hamilton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019