Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Parish
349 Evesboro Medford Road
Marlton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Parish
349 Evesboro Medford Road
Marlton, NJ
Marie Priscilla Bentz

Marie Priscilla Bentz Obituary
Marie Priscilla Bentz, known to everyone as Priscilla, passed away early Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, due to natural causes.

Born in New Brunswick, N.J., in 1932, to Andrew and Mary Csorba, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, George "Whitey" Bentz, her sisters, Helen Nagy and Joan Csorba, and her brothers, Andy Csorba and Steve Csorba.

She was the loving mother of George, Thomas (Susan), and Raymond (Gwenn), and grandmother to Andrew (Christina) and Michael.

Marie raised her family in Bordentown and Burlington, N.J., and she and her husband operated Mall Cleaners in Cherry Hill, N.J. for many years.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Isaac Jogues Parish, 349 Evesboro-Medford Road, Marlton, N.J., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Colonial Memorial Park in Hamilton, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Bradley Funeral Home,

Marlton

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019
