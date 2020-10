Marie R. Rizzo of Riverside, formerly of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 89.The youngest of five siblings, she is survived by her sons, Joe (Stephanie) and Anthony, her daughter, Linda Ebert, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Services and interment will be private.Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association online at www.alz.org/delval Chadwick Memorial Home,Riverside