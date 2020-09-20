1/1
Marie Ruggeri
Marie (Gianfortune) Ruggeri passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was 89.

Born in Riverside, Marie was a longtime resident of Delran. She was an avid reader, and had a great appreciation for opera and many different types of music. At any given time, you could always expect the music of Johnny Mathis or Connie Francis to be playing throughout her home.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Ruggeri; devoted mother of Denise Gazaway (John) and Allison Ruggeri; loving grandmother of Jason (Jennifer) and Jonathan (Melissa); and great grandmother of Jack and Dominic.

Service and interment will be held privately.

Donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

chadwickmemorialhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
