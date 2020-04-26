|
Marie T. Horn was called home to Our Lord on April, 23, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 84.
Born in Queens, New York, Marie was a resident of Willingboro for over 55 years.
She had worked as a longtime Teacher's Aide at Garfield East Elementary School. She was also a longtime member of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church in Willingboro.
Marie was married to Raymond for nearly 40 years, Raymond preceded her in death in 2002. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Donna & Loyd Blansett of Browns Mills, son and daughter-in-law: Ronald & Melanie Horn of Williamsburg, Va., and a son Raymond Horn Jr. of California; 13 grandchildren: Shawn & Jacquelyn, Jennifer & David, Joseph, RC, Samantha, Tommy, Alex & Allie, Katie & Johnathan, and Emily.
Marie's seven great-grandchildren are: Sophia, Maya, Joshua, River, Dakota, Kai, and Leah.
Marie was the youngest of 11 children to Joseph and Elizabeth DiCanio.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately.
Burial will be in Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery in Mount Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Willingboro, N.J.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020