Marie Theresa Morris passed away on March 28th, 2020. She was 77.
Marie is survived by her four sons, John (Connie) Mike (Deb Schroth) Chuck, Rick (Dawn), and her sister Patricia Johnson (Carl).
Marie is preceded in death by her mother Lucy DiBenedetto, father Giovanni DiBenedetto, brother CPL John S. DiBenedetto USMC.
Marie is lovingly remembered by her three grandchildren, Ashley, Jeremy, and Michael, two nieces Kimberlee Pastva (Joseph), Holly Morrison (Crissy), and three great nephews, Joseph, John, and Jack.
Marie was born in Camden, N.J. on Sep. 13, 1942, she was a lifelong resident of Cinnaminson N.J.
Marie worked for over 20 years at Devoe Coatings company in Pennsauken, N.J. as a production scheduler.
Marie enjoyed volunteering at the food bank SHARE, she enjoyed walking, spending time with her grandchildren, trips to the casino, she also enjoyed going to the mall on the senior bus, and setting up lunches, and holiday parties for them.
Services for Marie will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, 4704 Greenwich Ln, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.
Condolences may be shared at the website below.
Weber Funeral Home
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020