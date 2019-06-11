|
|
Marie (Spratt) Vorlicek of Medford, N.J., passed away peacefully June 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 67.
Born in Donegal, Ireland, to the late John and Philomena (Kerrigan) Spratt, she was the dear wife to Robert Vorlicek for 44 years.
She was the loving mother to Robert Vorlicek (Christina) and Kristin Broderick (Brian); grandmother to Alexandra, Liam, Ava, Ashley, Ronan and Robert; and beloved sister to Sean, Michael, Paul and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles, Philip and Rosemarie.
Marie was proud to be born in Ireland, but even more proud to be an American. She was passionate about being a wife, mother, grandmother and nurse.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Givnish Funeral Home of Marlton, 398 E. Main Street. Her funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. Mary's of the Lakes Church in Medford, 40 Jackson Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute, www.afcri.upenn.edu.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 11, 2019