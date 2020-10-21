Marilyn O'Keefe

Marilyn (Gantter) O'Keefe of Mount Laurel passed away while surrounded by loving family on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was 80.Marilyn was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had resided in the South Jersey area since 1973. Marilyn was extremely devoted to her family. She enjoyed her time on LBI with her family and friends, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Maurice "Pete" O'Keefe.Marilyn is survived by her children, Kelly Blood, Kevin O'Keefe (Karen) and Sean O'Keefe; grandchildren, Jessica, Aaron, Sean Jr., Jack, Megan, Caitlin, and Molly; her brother, Wallace; and sisters, Theresa, Virginia, Carol, and Barbara.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, N.J. Final disposition will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to JDRF, 555 Croton Rd., Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals