If there was one thing Marilyn was known for, it was fun in the sun. Her happy place was Florida where she resided for quite a few years. Early in the day it was easy find her: she'd be out on the golf course with her beloved husband, Stan.

When she wasn't golfing she'd be checking out golf on T.V. or doing a LITTLE shopping with QVC or HSN. Her home was meticulous and she was always dressed to the nines. And even when she was in Florida she loved her Eagles. Marilyn stayed social late into her life: always popular with everyone at the Masonic Home.

She is survived by her niece and nephew, Barbara Marian and Walt Taylor (Judy), many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and her Masonic Home family.

Come celebrate 91 great years from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Masonic Home, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, N.J., where there will be a service at noon. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , stjude.org.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 6, 2020
