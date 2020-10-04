Marilyn Welty Mears, recently of Cambridge Senior Living (formerly Lutheran Crossings) in Moorestown, N.J., peacefully passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, after battling complications from dementia. She was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Marilyn was a longtime resident of Burlington Township, N.J., where she and her former husband, Charles Mears, lovingly raised their two daughters. She was a 1959 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and graduated in 1962 from the Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing, both in Philadelphia. She went on to spend many years caring for patients as an R.N. with Dr. George Flamm in Beverly, N.J. and at Rancocas Valley Hospital in Willingboro, N.J. before retiring.
In her spare time she loved nothing more than spending time with her cherished daughters and their families, attending every grandchild's concert, show, parade, or sporting event she could. She was an accomplished seamstress and baker/cake decorator, and those close to her enjoyed the benefits of these talents in her beautiful cakes and everyone's favorite blueberry buckle. She was a loyal and kind friend, neighbor, and listening ear to so many she encountered.
Marilyn "Grammy" will be sorely missed by her surviving daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen "Kathy" Mears Grahn and Barry Grahn, Susan "Suzi" Mears Foster and Robert "Bob" Foster, and her beloved grandchildren, Emma and Molly Foster and Christopher and Matthew Grahn, all of Riverton, N.J. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Welty of Kissimmee, Fla. and Marmora, N.J., and dear nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many friends and neighbors, including her dear friends, Phyllis (and Jack) Daniel, Connie (and Bob) Horn, and "son" Michael Atzert, as well as her former coworkers and high school sorority sisters who she faithfully stayed in touch with for decades.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Margaret "Peg" Welty, her sister, Helen (Welty) Fildes, and brothers, Gerald and Richard Welty.
Marilyn's family wishes to publicly thank her caregivers, to include those from Samaritan Hospice and Lutheran Crossings, as well as Barbara Lucasi, for the love they showed her. Especially during Covid-19 restrictions, they were invaluable providers of comfort to our mother and grandmother.
No memorial services are being held.
