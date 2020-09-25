Mario Polidori of Medford Lakes, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the age of 97.Born in Tollo, in the Province of Chieti in the Abruzzo Region of Italy, Mario immigrated to the United States when he was 13 years old with his parents and younger brothers, settling on a farm in the town of Orange, Pa. near the Wyoming Valley, where he eventually met his future wife, Jesse Polidori. The two were happily married for 60 years until she passed away in 2012.Mario served in the U.S. Army during World War II under General Patton and later became known for telling incredible war stories. After the war ended, Mario and Jesse moved to Camden, N.J., where Mario worked for RCA while studying to be an engineer at Drexel University. The couple had one beloved child, Tom Polidori.A brilliant thinker, inventor, and storyteller, Mario worked hard to achieve the American Dream, earning engineer positions at AMP Incorporated, patenting products, and eventually founding his own successful manufacturing company, Connector Products Inc. There he spent many years working alongside his son, Tom, a charismatic salesman (who passed away in 2011), and his devoted grandson, Nick, to grow the business tremendously.Upon retirement in 2006, Mario wrote his autobiography, 'My Path to an American Dream', hoping to inspire other immigrants and entrepreneurs. He loved drinking coffee, playing cards with family, and creating awareness about the need to help the oppressed. He also enjoyed spending time in Ventnor, N.J. at the beach with his family, especially his great-grandsons, Kai and Cole Polidori. Mario was fortunate enough to visit his hometown in Italy several times, even celebrating his 90th birthday surrounded by his Italian cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, N.J., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Entombment will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dallas, Pa.Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,Medford