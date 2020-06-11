Marion Caroline Merollo, of Country Lakes, Browns Mills passed away June 8th, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was 92.
She was a native of Philadelphia and resident of Country Lakes since 1958. Marion was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, the Browns Mills Memorial VFW Post # 6805 Ladies Auxiliary and the Eden Stanley American Legion Post # 294 Ladies Auxiliary.
Wife of the late Gaetano and mother of the late Marion B. Loveless & Guy Merollo. Beloved mother of Kathy E. Petilos and Jamie R. Childress & companion Michael Ford, and devoted grandmother of Marilynn Bair, Scarlett A. Petilos, Nicholas A. Childress & wife Denise and Dustin M. Childress & wife Ashley and great grandmother of Ronald Bair & Juliette Meltreder and great great grandmother of Ryleigh Purcell.
Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family due to the Corona virus.
Interment BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mill, Pemberton Twp.
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.