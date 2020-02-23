Home

Marion I. Lockwood

Marion I. Lockwood Obituary
Marion I. Lockwood of Beverly, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was 75.

Marion was a graduate of Rancocas Valley High School. She was one to always keep a smile, no matter what the situation may have been. She enjoyed murder mysteries, the gorier the better. In her spare time you could find her making a delicious roast with all the fixings, homemade of course. Younger years Marion enjoyed hosting picnics with her family.

She is survived by her siblings, Jessie, Jimmy, Nelson, Eddie, and Dottie. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
