Marion L. Heller of Lumberton, formerly of Mount Holly, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Virtua Health & Rehab Center in Lumberton. She was 76.
Born in Mount Holly, Marion attended Mount Holly Township Schools and was a 1960 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School.
She worked at Sybron Chemicals, Macy's Department Store and most recently the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of N.J., as the department secretary, retiring in 2016.
Marion was a past president of American Legion Auxiliary, Unit # 11, 1969-1971, a past president/BCALA, 1973-1974, a past state president of the American Legion Auxiliary, 1985-1986, and past National Chaplain American Legion Auxiliary, 1988-1989. Marion was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary #2692 and served as District #11 President, 1996-1997, Department of N.J.
Born in Mount Holly, Marion was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Emma (Beebe) Frappolli; father, Floyd Thomas Heller; stepfather, Carl M. Frappolli Sr.; stepbrother, Carl M. Frappolli Jr.; and grandparents, Harvey Beebe and Georgianna (Coles) Beebe.
Marion is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends may attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, N.J. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Junior Mechanics Cemetery, Tabernacle, N.J., will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Auxiliary, Department of N.J./New Jersey Girl's State, 1540 Kuser Road, Suite A-8, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 24, 2019