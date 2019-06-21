|
|
Marjorie Ann (Marge) Bujanowski, age 86 years, of Whiting, N.J., formerly of Browns Mills, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was a native of Fort Covington, New York and resident of Browns Mills since 1969 until moving to Whiting several years ago. She was an active member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She faithfully worked on the St. Ann's Carnival and Bingo.
Marge was a member of the Browns Mills Memorial VFW Post # 6805.
She served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
She loved to knit.
Marge was a member of the Deborah Heart & Lung Center Home Chapter, where she was Vice President.
She was the wife of the late Chester Bujanowski, who died in 2009.
Beloved aunt of Ann M. Dabiew and husband, Donald, and Sara J. Fullum and wife, Joanne, dear friend of Pauline Nelson and she is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of Marge's family are invited to her viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, where her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center Home Chapter, Browns Mills, NJ 08015
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
370 Lakehurst Road,
Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on June 21, 2019