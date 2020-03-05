|
|
Marjorie Ann Fenimore Sumner died of lung cancer Monday, March 2, 2020, in Evans, Ga. She was 89.
A native of Moorestown, N.J., Marjorie lived for eight years in Harlem, Ga. before moving to Morningside Assisted Living in Evans.
Marjorie was born Oct. 15, 1930 in Collingswood, N.J. to Henry Haines Fenimore II and Elizabeth (Neal) Fenimore.
In 1938, Haines purchased "Sunnyside Farm" on Hooton Road in Mount Laurel, N.J., as a post-depression foreclosure property that had fallen into disrepair. He completely restored the farmhouse to it's mid-19th century splendor with his own hands prior to moving his family there in 1940. It was there that Marjorie nurtured her lifelong passion for horses. Visiting a riding stable at around age 5, young "Marji" took it upon herself to mount a horse by grabbing its mane and taking off bareback. As a teenager, Marji would ride her beloved thoroughbred, Pablo, around Mount Laurel and Moorestown accompanied by her best friend, Phyllis (Kistler) Touchstone.
Marjorie graduated from Moorestown High School in 1948 and took Pablo with her when she attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va. Though Marjorie preferred riding for pleasure, she also enjoyed competing in horse shows, which happened to be the passion of the man she married, William Dayton Sumner, in 1950. Together, they had four daughters, Elizabeth Neal Sumner, Katharine Hathaway Hansen, Margaret Robinson "Robin" Boyd (Tommy), and Carolynn Fenimore Gaiason (Scott).
After her marriage ended in 1968, Marjorie began a new career and became an accomplished bookkeeper, working for several companies in the Moorestown area. In 1979, she followed her parents, who had previously moved to Yalaha, Fla., and took up residence in Belleview, Fla. There, she worked for Uncle Roy's mobile home sales in Ocala, and Marion Properties, from which she retired in 1993. She then relocated to Pine Lakes, Fla., where she helped raise her grandchildren and taught children's Sunday school at First Baptist Church of Pine Lakes. She also embarked upon a second career, taking on the job of church secretary at First Baptist of Pine Lakes at age 71. She partnered with daughter, Robin, in raising and showing Staffordshire Bull Terriers, a breed she would champion for the rest of her life.
Marjorie moved to Harlem, Ga. in 2012. During her time in Harlem, she actively plied her interest in gardening, creating an inviting bird habitat, and continued to enjoy the company of her dogs. She was a member of Old Union Baptist Church in Harlem.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, H. Haines Fenimore Jr., and daughter, Elizabeth.
She is survived by her daughters, Katharine, Robin, and Carolynn; beloved grandchildren, Mary Hathaway Hansen, John Randall Hansen, Katharine Isabel Hughes Hood, Ian Alexander Hood, Samuel Bruce Souers, and David Fenimore Souers; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Isabel Boudreau, Cassidy Ann Hawkins, Jackson Lawrence Gilbert, and Neva Sparrow LaVergne; and her beloved Staffordshire Bull Terrier, "Tuggie."
Her remains will be interred at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, N.J. At her behest, no service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations in Marjorie's name can be made to support Staffordshire Bull Terrier rescues worldwide through "The Stafford Knot" via Paypal or Venmo at [email protected]
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 5, 2020