Marjorie Fiadino

Fiadino, Marjorie Nell (Marge) on June 14, 2020 of Burlington N.J. She was 89.
Surviving wife of Anthony (Tony), and loving mother to Diane Fiadino-Arrain (John) and their daughter Dana Arrain-Perez, Donna Fiadino (Alan), Anthony II (Maryanne) and their children Giuliano and Francesca Alexander (her son Vincenzo), Dean (Delana) and their sons Luke, Cole, Blake and Brooks. She is also survived by three of her sisters, Gloria VanSciver, Julia Dolce, Angela Guarino (husband Joseph), sister-in-law Ruth Ercol and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Marge was born in Beverly N.J. to Angelo and Margaret Ercol and was the oldest daughter of seven children. She attended Burlington High School where she met her handsome husband Tony; they were married after high school and raised their family in Burlington where she lived until her passing.
Marge began catering for the Knights of Columbus where her husband Tony proudly served as Grand Knight for several terms. She also loved working for her sister Gloria at her confection store; where they made wonderful chocolate treats for many years.
Marge was a wonderful homemaker and cook; always amazing her family and friends with her culinary skills throughout her entire life. She hosted every holiday at their home, including 65 consecutive Thanksgiving dinners. She also made legendary Christmas cookies trays for all who knew her; often filling her entire basement with a vast selection of delicious homemade cookies. One of Marge's greatest pleasures was entertaining her family for Sunday dinners, which became the cornerstone of our family culture and will always be cherished as one of our fondest memories. Marge's unconditional love created a foundation that will last long after her passing…
Due to the Covid19 public health emergency, services will be held for immediate family beginning on Saturday June 20th at 9:30 at Page Funeral Home. This will be followed by a mass at St Paul's church in Burlington. Other friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Jacksonville Rd, Burlington N.J. immediately after the church service; the ceremony at the cemetery is estimated to begin at 11:45.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Poor Clare Nuns of the Monastery of St Clare, 150 White Pine Rd, Chesterfield, NJ 08515; or, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 18, 2020.