Marjorie Jean (Cramer) Anderson passed peacefully to her eternal reward on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Imperial Healthcare in Neptune, N.J.Marge was a lifelong resident of Beverly and Edgewater Park, having been born to Howard Ford Cramer Sr. and Bessie May Cramer on Nov. 30, 1924 in Beverly, N.J. Except for a short period in 1951 and the last three years of her life, Marge never lived more than five miles from where she was born. To say, Marge was a "home body" is an understatement.Marge's family and faith were her entire life. Caring for her home and family gave meaning to her life and she never hesitated to offer her counsel and guidance – whether solicited or not. You never had to wonder what was on Marge's mind. She was always more than willing to share her thoughts and opinions.During her freshman year in Wilbur Watts High School in Burlington, she met and started keeping company with a young man from Edgewater Park, Clement M. Anderson Jr.: That meeting led to a 74-year marriage founded on their shared faith in Jesus Christ. The solid foundation of their faith gave them the principles and guidance to raise and nurture their family. For most of her life Marge was a member of the United Methodist Church in Beverly, until transferring to Easton Bible Church in Hainesport in later years.In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Howard Ford Cramer Jr., and sister, Shirley Stoll.Marge is survived by her adoring husband, Clement M. Anderson Jr.; five children, Richard Anderson (Yvonne) of Burlington Township, Dorothy Sefransky Mitchell (Francis) of Mount Laurel, Susan Miller (William) of Brick Township, Joan Sacco (Nicholas) of West Long Branch, and Scott Anderson (Susie) of Lumberton; 12 grandchildren, Lauren Fernholz (Robert), Todd Anderson (Kimberly), Cristopher Sefransky (fiancée, Brittany), Samantha Scott (Ryan), Kristen Brown (Eric), Clement Miller (Kristen), Stephanie Garcia (Emilio), Nicholas Sacco Jr., Michelle Pillari (Matthew), Hope DeStefano (Anthony), Holly Sue Reoli (Matthew), and Ryan Anderson (fiancée, Alison Stewart); 14 great-grandchildren, Jordan (Alexis), Connor (Morgan), Riley and Emma Fernholz, Matthew and Julia Anderson, William and Michael Scott, Nathaniel Brown, Alexandra Miller, Lucia, Alice and Angelo Garcia and Monica Rose Pillari.Due to the Covid pandemic, interment was private at Easton Bible Church Cemetery, Hainesport.A Celebration of Marge's life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at First Baptist Church of Long Branch, 499 Bath Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740. Due to attendee restrictions during the Covid Pandemic, it is cordially requested that family and friends advise us if you plan to attend by contacting Dottie (Sefransky) Mitchell.Sweeney Funeral Home,Riverside