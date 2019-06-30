|
SFC Mark Anthony Hodge, formerly of Black River, N.Y., died June 21, 2019, at his home in Shamong, N.J. surrounded by his family. He was 52.
Mark was born Nov. 22, 1966, in Houston, Texas, the son of Michael Hodge and the late Pauline (Pat). He was a graduate of Junction High School in Texas.
Mark was active in the U.S. Army from Jan. 13, 1987 to May 25, 2008. After retiring from the service, he became disabled.
On Nov. 14, 1987, Mark married Donna Ann (Rice) at Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown, N.Y.
Mark is survived by his wife, Donna Ann; his children, Jasmin Warner (Joseph) of Browns Mills, N.J., Desiree, Charles, and Breanna, all of Shamong; his grandchildren, Roxy and Carter Gilmore, and Kaylie Warner; his brother, Mike Hodge (Dani) of Marble Falls, Texas; his father, Michael Hodge of Oregon; his nephews, Greg and Kevin Hodge of Marble Falls, Texas, and Logan (Alexa) Hodge of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Mark was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved his animals and spending time with his family.
Visitation for Mark will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 5, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's name may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.HDSA.org.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 30, 2019