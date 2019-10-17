|
|
Mark B. "Rusty" Moore Jr. of Rancocas passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was 63.
Rusty worked hard all of his life. He belonged to the Polish American Citizens Club of Delran and his favorite pastimes were fishing and hunting.
Rusty is survived by his son, SSG Mark Moore III (Jillian), his grandchildren, Jaxon and Joanna, and his loving longtime partner, Carole Randall. He also leaves his three brothers, Vincent, Gary and Randy, as well as his best friend, Timmy Buchannan.
Graveside services will be held privately at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front Street,
Florence, N.J.
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 17, 2019