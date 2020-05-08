Home

LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
Mark D. Gillette of Atco, N.J. passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was 55.

He was the son of Carol and the late Jack Gillette, the beloved husband of Anne (Dever) Gillette, loving brother of Dawn Fisher (Jonathan) and the late Jack Gillette Jr., and dear uncle of Brittney, Jack, Jonathan, Alex, Lauren (Dom), and Natalie. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his sisters-in- law, Eileen Henskens (Jim) and Bernadette Zink (Mike), five additional in-laws, as well as 29 additional nieces and nephews.

Mark was born in Mount Holly, N.J. and had resided in Atco for the past 30 years. He most recently worked as a Senior Diesel Mechanic for Moorestown Township Public Works Dept.

Cremation will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home,

Atco, N.J.

www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2020
