He was the loving husband of Wendy Kershner, father of Alexis Kershner, and uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Mark was a member of Elks Lodge 2550 and The Beverly AC Club. He will be missed by many.
Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at King David Mem. Park (Sec. Z4A), Bensalem, Pa. Family and friends are invited to return to the late residence for a celebration of Marks's life on Monday following the burial and also Tuesday starting at 2 p.m.
Contributions in Mark's name may be made to Kate's Place online at www.katesplaceinc.org.Platt Memorial Chapels,
Cherry Hill, N.J.
www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 21, 2019