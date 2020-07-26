1/1
Mark T. McAllister
Mark T. McAllister passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 68.

Born in Northampton, MA, Mark was a lifelong resident of Burlington. Mark grew up focusing on track and field in Northampton, MA. He was raised by his grandparents, Dr Thomas and Gertrude Kenney.

He was a graduate of Springfield College and moved to New Jersey after he and Micki graduated. After graduating from the police Academy, Mark was employed by the Sherriff's Dept. for several years before transitioning in 1985 into the Burlington County Bridge Commission, as a patrolman. During his years at the Bridge Commission, he held various positions, including, cashier, office manager, Sergeant and Lieutenant, retiring in 2013. He was a member of the FOP, Kiwanis and Roma Club. Mark loved his family and friends and spoiling/being his grandchildren's best friend. He enjoyed the beach (Myrtle Beach, SC and St. Petersburg, FL), traveling, pool days, being a "softball dad", and "Uncle Mark" to many. He was an avid "pinball wizard" and enjoyed golf, bowling, coors light, tequila, filet dinners, shrimp cocktail and penny slots.

Beloved husband of the late Michelle A. McAllister (Jeffers). Devoted father of Shawna Sasaki and husband Brad. Loving grandmother of Collin Thomas and Hailey Michelle.

Also survived by eight nieces and nine nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mark's viewing Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's memory to the Kiwanis Club of Burlington, P. O. Box 400, Burlington, NJ 08016.

Chadwick Memorial Home

chadwickmemorialhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
