|
|
Marlene Jass (Rosenberg), April 5, 2020 of Delanco, N.J.
Beloved wife of Stephen. Loving mother of Barbara (Daryn Seltzer) Jass and Susan 'Samm' (Jack Levin) Jass.
Sister of Sandra and daughter of Selma Rosenberg (Glassman) and the late Howard. Services are private.
Marlene's senior years were a new beginning as she became politically active in Delanco, after moving from Evesham Township. She served on Township Committee, served as Mayor, and Deputy Mayor. She was appointed to and currently served on, Delanco's Economic Advisory Board, Delanco Land Use Board, and Delanco Recreation Commission. Marlene also served on the Burlington County Board of Social Services. She is well known and admired in the Burlington County political arena.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation MMRF, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, themmrf.org.
Joseph Levine and Sons
Memorial Chapel Inc.
Trevose, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 14, 2020