Marlene (Matsy) Lieber passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. She was 89.Wife of the late much loved Robert, mother of wonderful sons Lee and Charles (Jenny), the late adored Ellen, and grandmother of beloved Alex and Kevin.She was born in Philadelphia, graduated from Overbrook High and with honors from Temple University where she was first bitten by the political junkie bug. In the early 50's, Matsy joined a march down Broad St. with a broom to sweep City Hall clean, after decades of Republican rule, and helped usher in the Dilworth/Clark era. In 1953, she married Robert Lieber and after a brief teaching experience, moved to Moorestown, NJ due to her husband's transfer. Bob and Matsy then started their family. While raising their three young ones, she joined the American Association of University Women (AAUW) for intellectual stimulation, continuing in this organization for over 50 years, and served in almost every office. As Education Foundation Chair, she organized an annual Book and Author luncheon for many years, which raised funds for Fellowships for women on the graduate level. Matsy was awarded an honorary life membership in AAUW for her years of service.Also, during this time, their daughter Ellen was diagnosed and treated for a brain tumor. The treatment was successful, but the side effects necessitated continuing care. Being largely homebound as a care giver, Matsy turned to leading fund raisers for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and for cancer drives in her home town.And politics returned as a driving force. With Bob's early retirement, the three who were still at home moved to Medford, NJ to a home more adapted to their daughter's disabilities. There, Matsy began her battle with Township officials over developer friendly zoning changes that impacted on her family's lives. She took the battle to Trenton, and eventually won, which led to the developer suing her. This battle was also won. During the years of letters to the editor in local papers and heated discussions in Council Meetings, her notoriety led to her being asked to run for office in opposition to the ruling Republican party. That battle was lost.Once her success on the home front seem assured, she turned her sights on state, national, and international injustices, with letters to the editor in the Philadelphia Inquirer. They probably didn't change anything, but with the loss of her most beloved Bob and Ellen, it was a way to assuage her grief. When all were physically able to, as an escape from political battles, the "three musketeers", Bob, Ellen, and Matsy, had travelled to adventures on all seven continents.It has been suggested that her epitaph should read, "Here lies Marlene (Matsy) Lieber: Fighter for lost causes".Services for Marlene were private to the family. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the website below.