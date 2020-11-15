1/
Marquita Boye Hassebroek
Marquita Boye Hassebroek of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by her husband of 65 years, DeWayne James Hassebroek, children and grandchildren.

She was born in Henderson, Texas, the only daughter of the late Carl and Bessie Boye of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Marquita is survived by her husband, DeWayne, and was the loving mother of Dan Hassebroek, Susan Smart, Sally Merchant, Doug Hassebroek and his wife, Naomi Hassebroek. She was a devoted grandmother to Elizabeth and James Smart, Marie-elle and MeiLiu Merchant and Jane, Lydia and Felix Hassebroek.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Protestant Community Church Cathedral of the Woods in Medford Lakes, N.J.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to the American Lung Association.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
