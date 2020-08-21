Martha A. Inverso of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away at her home with her family by her side August 15, 2020. She was 70.
Martha was born in Trenton, N.J. and had been a longtime resident of Hamilton before moving to Edgewater Park 3 years ago. She retired from the US Postal Service after 17 years.
Martha enjoyed crafting but her biggest love was spending time and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Caroline Kleiner; and her brother Nicholas Kleiner.
Martha is survived by three children: Ryan Inverso (Lara), Renee Inverso and Ericka Baggott (Eric); her grandchildren: Christopher McGlory, Zachary McGlory, Alivia Baggott, Kendra Baggott, Ayden Inverso and Russell Baggott; her siblings Mary Ann Jones, Carol Dey and Helen Dobson; several nieces and nephews.
The family is keeping to Martha's wishes and not have any services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Martha to either, Samaritan Hospice, St Judes or The American Cancer Society
