1/
Martha A. Inverso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha A. Inverso of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away at her home with her family by her side August 15, 2020. She was 70.

Martha was born in Trenton, N.J. and had been a longtime resident of Hamilton before moving to Edgewater Park 3 years ago. She retired from the US Postal Service after 17 years.

Martha enjoyed crafting but her biggest love was spending time and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Caroline Kleiner; and her brother Nicholas Kleiner.

Martha is survived by three children: Ryan Inverso (Lara), Renee Inverso and Ericka Baggott (Eric); her grandchildren: Christopher McGlory, Zachary McGlory, Alivia Baggott, Kendra Baggott, Ayden Inverso and Russell Baggott; her siblings Mary Ann Jones, Carol Dey and Helen Dobson; several nieces and nephews.

The family is keeping to Martha's wishes and not have any services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Martha to either, Samaritan Hospice, St Judes or The American Cancer Society.

Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservices.com.

Ed Kaelin III at the

Lee Funeral Home,

Mt. Holly

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved