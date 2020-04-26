Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha A. Schmidt


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha A. Schmidt Obituary
Martha A. Schmidt, a resident of Springfield Township since 1969., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was 86.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the William and Martha Aberle.

Martha retired from Northern Burlington Regional High School after many years of service as a purchasing clerk.

Martha enjoyed gardening, animals and was an avid bird watcher. She will be remembered for her kindness and her unconditional love for her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Schmidt and Karen Wainwright and husband Art; grandson, Brad Wainwright (Jennifer Cibulskis); granddaughter, Allison Wainwright; niece Mary and Doug Culbertson.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alvin G. Schmidt.

Due to the restrictions in NJ, services and interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Martha's memory to Masonic Village Team Member Fund, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.

Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now