Martha A. Schmidt, a resident of Springfield Township since 1969., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was 86.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the William and Martha Aberle.
Martha retired from Northern Burlington Regional High School after many years of service as a purchasing clerk.
Martha enjoyed gardening, animals and was an avid bird watcher. She will be remembered for her kindness and her unconditional love for her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Schmidt and Karen Wainwright and husband Art; grandson, Brad Wainwright (Jennifer Cibulskis); granddaughter, Allison Wainwright; niece Mary and Doug Culbertson.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alvin G. Schmidt.
Due to the restrictions in NJ, services and interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Martha's memory to Masonic Village Team Member Fund, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020