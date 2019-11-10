|
|
Martha McConnell (Ingling) passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly.
Born in Columbus to the late Daniel & Martha Ingling. The family moved to Burlington when she was a teen where she attended Burlington schools before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Richard "Dick" McConnell, in 1946.
She spent 53 years teaching at Holly Day Nursery School in Riverside. Though she occasionally complained, she loved every minute she spent with those children.
Mrs. McConnell was a member of First Baptist Church of Burlington, where she served as a Deaconess and a past member of the Niagara Women's Auxiliary.
She had a talent for sewing and spent many years making dolls especially Raggedy Ann and Andy and Holly Hobby. Her dolls have been gifted to family and friends all over the world. She also enjoyed bus trips and at every stop would pick up the phone book to find the Inglings in the area, which she would ultimately bring together for reunions in Burlington; some were related and some were not but she enjoyed bringing people together.
Preceded in death by her husband Richard and son Wayne, she is survived by her sons and their spouses Chuck (Linda) of Burlington and Dennis (Beth) of Ocean City; her grandchildren Heather (David) Buckelew of Concord, N.C., Amanda (Howard) Roun of Palmyra, Douglas of Mt. Laurel, Courtney Bush of Tabernacle, Christine (Bryan) Brocious of Benton, Pa., Wayne Jr., Thomas and Patrick of Burlington; her great-grandchildren Grace and Adam Buckelew, Zoey and Riley McConnell, Zachary and Braden Bush, Kajler, Ellyza and Logan Brocious and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Burlington, 335 Stacy St., Burlington.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with burial following in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rt. 130 and Beverly Rd., Burlington.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below.
Page Funeral Home
Burlington, N.J.
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019